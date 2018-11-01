Dravid formally inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Ahead of India's final ODI of the five-match series against West Indies, former cricketer Rahul Dravid was officially inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

With this, the former skipper has become the fifth Indian after Bishan Bedi, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble, to be bestowed with a Hall of Fame cap.

Ecstatic to receive the honour, Dravid said, "I am honoured and delighted to have been formally inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in front of my home fans. This award gives me the satisfaction that I have been able to contribute to the success of the India cricket team in particular, and cricket in general.

Dravid further thanked all his co-players, coaches and officials for their support and guidance. "I have enjoyed each and every moment of my association with them, as together we not only set big targets but achieved most of them," he added Meanwhile, the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) tweeted a 47-sec video in which Dravid could be seen being presented with the cap by cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar. While presenting the award, the former chairman of the ICC committee congratulated Dravid and said, "Welcome to the ICC Hall of Fame, you fully deserve it. You have been the conscience of Indian cricket and international cricket. Continue with all the great work that you have done and keep on doing it." Dravid was named in the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame along with Australia men's legend Ricky Ponting and England women's stalwart Claire Taylor during the ICC Annual Conference in Dublin in July. However, Dravid was earlier failed to attend the induction ceremony due to a coaching assignment with the India 'A' side. Presently, Dravid is in charge of the India U-19 and India 'A' teams as a coach. Dravid has scored a total of 13,288 runs in 164 Tests and 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs he played during his international career.