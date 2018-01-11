Dravid turns 45, wishes pour in for 'The Wall'

Lgendary Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Thursday turned 45 and soon Twitter was flodded with birthday wishes.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Ajinkya Rahane, Dravid's former team-mates and some from the current team who idolize 'The Wall' wished him a very happy birthday.
#HappyBirthdayDravid became the top trending topic of the day. Take a look.
Wall in Pic 1 may or may not shake or break.
But Wall in Pic 2 riding me is unshakable and unbreakable. Just sit back ,relax and have a safe ride. #HappyBirthdayDravid . Best wishes to the U-19 boys! pic.twitter.com/fP07xmQIMc-Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2018
There might be many strong walls around us but the greatest yet is the one and only, #RahulDravid. Happy birthday, Jammy! My best wishes for the U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/RICNJXzIWM-sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2018
Happy birthday, Rahul Bhai. A thorough gentleman who taught us the meaning of commitment and sacrifices. Getting my ODI and Test caps from you will always hold a special place in my heart.- Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 11, 2018
Hope the boys make you proud in the upcoming U-19 World Cup. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/f9JqYvhn82
Friendship isn’t about being inseparable but knowing and realising that inspite of not meeting regularly nothing will change. Wishing the very best to a dear friend, Rahul with whom I have shared some great memories #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/9BcLlN7wFF- VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 11, 2018
Happy Birthday to #TheWall of Indian Cricket! Have a great year Rahul bhai#HappyBirthdayDravid-Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2018
I-ve always looked up to Rahul Bhai, not only for his cricket achievements but also for the way he leads his life with simplicity and utmost dignity. #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/gFjwgch20H-ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 11, 2018
Wishing "The Wall" #RahulDravid Happy Birthday#HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/BJacVJigEW-Chennai Super Kings Fans Association (@CSKFansOfficial) January 11, 2018
Birthday wishes Rahul Bhai hope you have a terrific year & best wishes for the under -19 World Cup, boys couldn’t ask for a better man at the helm #HappyBirthdayDravid- Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 11, 2018
The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be... #HappyBirthdayDravid #TheWall pic.twitter.com/27LbsoCpRs- BOBBEY (@iamsrktheking) January 10, 2018
'98: Arjuna Award- CricketFTS (@CricketFTS) January 11, 2018
'99: CEAT Cricketer of the World Cup
'00: Wisden Cricketer of the Year
-04: ICC Player of the Year
'04: Padma Shri
'04: ICC Test Player of The Year
'12: Don Bradman Award
'13: Padma Bhushan
'15: Wisden India-s Most Impactful Test Batsman#HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/Z0RnE1nrSP
Commitment, Consistency, Class. Here's wishing a very Happy Birthday to Former #TeamIndia Skipper Rahul Dravid #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/FTgk1SjdT9-BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2018
One of the legends of the game, an inspiration as much off the field as on the field and a man who taught me so much, #HappyBirthdayDravid pic.twitter.com/GPmDcdIsKD- Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2018