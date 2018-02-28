DRS to be implemented in IPL 2018

The BCCI has finally decided to accept the Decision Review System (DRS) as according to reports, the Board will be implementing during the 2018 edition of the IPL.

The Indian cricket board which was not fully convinced with the review system tried it out during England's tour of India in 2016.

After that, it has been using for India's international matches. Having got a clear idea, the BCCI is now willing to implement during the 11th edition of the IPL, that starts from April 7.

"The BCCI was keen to have DRS on board since quite some time but it was only this year we felt we should go ahead with it for the IPL. We have the best of all other systems in place, so why not DRS? Anyway we have been using it for India’s international matches for over a year and a half now," a BCCI official told a leading daily.

The report further stated that the board shortlisted 10 Indian umpires who will be umpiring during the IPL and conducted DRS sessions in Visakhapatnam. ICC umpires Denis Burns and Paul Rieffel took classes and shared insights about the DRS with the officials. "As local umpires are being hired for the IPL, the board had called us to be briefed about the system. We were told that the board will be using DRS in IPL and they wanted us to get used to the technology," one of the domestic umpires who attended the session said.