Drunk fan irks Team India, Umpire Rod Tucker

During the second Test test between India and Sri Lanka, a drunk man from the stands gave a tough time to on-field umpire Rod Tucker and his constant chirping irritated Virat Kohli and his men.

According to reports, the drunk Sri Lankan fan was constantly shouting instructions to batsman Kushal Mendis during the Sri Lanka second innings after India enforced follow-on.

"Play defensive, Mendis, don't lose your mind, keep focus and save your wicket for tomorrow. Yes! You can do it," were some of his words to the Sri Lankan opener. And whenever Mendis played a defensive shot, he shouted, "Yeah, play like that."

His continuous shouting disturbed Tucker's concentration and the on-field umpire gestured to the highly charged fan to keep quiet by keeping a finger on his lips. However, Tucker's efforts went in vain as the fan continued to shout coaching tips and attracted the Indian team's attention too. When security staff intervened and asked the fan to leave the ground, he went silent. But after a while, he started blabbering all over again and it only stopped when India bundled out Sri Lanka to win the series. Tucker had a good day in officiating the Test match but the drunken fan clearly left the Australian unhappy.