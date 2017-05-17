Du Plessis expecting his first child with wife Imari

South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis has announced he and his wife Imari Visser are expecting their first child.
Du Plessis took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him with his wife at Saturday's Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards with a caption that read, "Ready for the CSA awards!!! Last function as only the 2 of us #32weekspregnant".
Ready for the CSA awards !!! Last function as only the 2 of us #32weekspregnant
The couple got married in 2013 at the picturesque Kleine Zalze wine estate outside Stellenbosch near Cape Town.
The 32-year-old will be a key player for the Proteas in the upcoming tour to England as well as in ICC Champions Trophy, beginning June 1 in England and Wales.