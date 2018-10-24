Du Plessis gives sneak peek into Proteas' WC squad

Ahead of their Australia tour, South African skipper Faf du Plessis has provided an insight into the preparations of his side for the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup.

The Du Plessis-led South African side, who are in a quest to win their maiden World Cup title, have settled on about 85 per cent of the squad, while the upcoming One Day International (ODI) in Australia will provide the remaining players, Sport24 reported.

The South African skipper stated that Hashim Amla will open the batting with Quinton de Knock, while the number three slot in the line-up would likely be a "straight shootout" between "very good players" Aiden Markram and Reeza Hendricks.

On the request of Coach Ottis Gibson, Du Plessis himself is likely to come in at number four, adding "No 4 is a position where you need to be versatile and play different situations and we also need that experience in the middle order." JP Duminy, who is currently injured and out, is expected to bat at number five. Though Du Plessis did not discuss the number 6 spot, David Miller is likely to bat there. South Africa are leaning towards four specialist bowlers in Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Imran Tahir, while the room for one all-rounder at number seven is yet to be decided. "Our school of thought at the moment is that we've got four very good wicket-takers, and we want to see how we can have all of them playing at all times and then find out who our best No 7 is. We've spoken a lot about the No 7 role that we would like to experiment in (in Australia)," Du Plessis said. Farhaan Behardien is also with the squad, though it seems hard for him bowling as many overs as all-rounders Chris Morris and Dwaine Pretorius. Speaking on the upcoming tour of Australia, Du Plessis said the tour would be the last chance for the players to get an opportunity to play in the World Cup as he wants the team to play in their best-suited roles. "Australia will probably be the last time that we would look to experiment a bit more. For some, this is an opportunity to put their pegs in the ground and make a play to be a part of that World Cup 15," Du Plessis said. South Africa and Australia are slated to play a three-match ODI series and one T20I from November 4 to 17.