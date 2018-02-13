Duminy to lead South Africa in T20Is against India

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday reposed faith on explosive wicket-keeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen by including him along with Christiaan Jonker and Junior Dala as the three new faces for the three-match T20I series against India that begins here on Sunday.

Jean Paul Duminy will lead the side in the absence of Faf du Plessis, who continues his recovery from a finger fracture that has kept him out since the first ODI on February 1.

With the Test series against Australia starting five days after the third and final T20I, South Africa have chosen to rest a number of players including Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla and the frontline Test-match fast bowlers.

Imran Tahir, South Africa's first-choice white-ball legspinner, has also been rested, with CSA selection panel convener Linda Zondi saying the selectors wanted to give Tabraiz Shamsi and Aaron Phangiso more of an opportunity to test their squad options. Young batsman Jonker and fast bowler Dala are yet to play for South Africa while Klaasen made his international debut during the ongoing ODI series against India. South Africa T20I squad: Jean Paul Duminy (Captain), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.