Durban ODI: Captain Kohli's 33rd ton puts his counterpart's in shadow

Skipper Virat Kohli on Friday scored a brilliant 112 as India beat South Africa by six wickets in the first One Day International (ODI) played at Durban. Scorecard: IND vs SA, 1st ODI | Schedule | Full Coverage

Kohli was declared Man of the Match. He, as usual, was the main man in the 270-run chase as he racked up his 33rd ODI century in the match.

Along with Kohli, it was Ajinkya Rahane (79) who batted beautifully and strung a partnership of 189 runs for the third wicket.

India achieved the target with 27 balls to spare.

The duo did not put a step wrong during the chase and bailed the Indian team out of trouble when Shikhar Dhawan departed after an unfortunate run-out for 35 runs.

The score read 67/2 at that time, and had more wickets fallen at that stage, the match could have gone either way.

As far as South African bowling is concerned, Morne Morkel was good in the first spell and also did an amazing job.

The duo batted cautiously and took South Africa's score past the 150-run mark with ease.

The last time South Africa were beaten at home was off England's hands in February, 2016.

Brief Scores: India: 270 for 4 (Kohli 112, Rahane 79) beat South Africa: 269 for 8 (Du Plessis 120, Morris 37, Kuldeep 3-34) by six wickets.

