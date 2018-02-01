Durban ODI: Markram replaces injured de Villiers

South African Test opener Aiden Markram will replace injured batsman AB de Villiers for the first One-Day International (ODI) of the six-match series against India at Kingsmead on Thursday.

The Proteas picked Markram to give him his second ODI cap ahead of uncapped Khaya Zondo for the match.

Markram, 23, will bat at number four for de Villiers who has been ruled out of the first three ODIs due to a finger injury.

"We will be giving Aiden an opportunity to come in for the injured AB de Villiers," Sport24 quoted skipper Faf du Plessis as saying.

He added, "We want him to bat in different places in our batting order, that is a great way for players to evolve their game and to bat in different situations in one-day cricket. That will be a nice learning curve for him and hopefully he will score good runs for us." South African swashbuckling batsman de Villiers sustained an injury to his right index finger during the third Test match against India and is hopeful to return for the fourth 'Pink' ODI on February 10.