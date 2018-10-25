Dwayne Bravo bids adieu to international cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from the international cricket.

The 35-year-old, however, will remain available for the franchise T20 cricket leagues.

Making the announcement, Bravo said that he tried to maintain the passion and enthusiasm, that he had while making his debut, throughout his career. He further stated that in order to give the younger generation a chance to grow, he must leave the international arena.

"Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lords Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career," ESPNcriconfo.com quoted Bravo, as saying.

"However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players," he added. Reflecting on his International career, the smashing batsman stated that he was fortunate enough to go across the globe and share the dressing room with all the recent legends of the game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and as an entertainer, he continued. "I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game," he said. "I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion," he added. Bravo has played a total 164 ODIs scoring 2968 runs with an average of 25.37 while in 40 Tests he has made 2200 runs with an average of 31.43.