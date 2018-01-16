Early wickets crucial to create pressure, says Bumrah

Scorecard: India vs South Africa, 2nd Test | Full Schedule | Complete Coverage

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Monday noted that in order to keep the Indian team's momentum going, early wickets need to be picked up in order to create pressure on South Africa.

"I believe the game is still hanging in a balance. What is crucial is for us to pressurize the opponents by picking up some early wickets. We are looking to keep our momentum going through the rest of the game. A lot of play is left; victory can go either way," he said while addressing a post-match press conference here.

Although rain interrupted play, Bumrah said the team wanted to carry on with the match at the moment.

"Virat and the umpires had a discussion on the situation post rain, as the outfield was wet when we came out to play. The field being wet; both sides of the ball got wet and the ball didn't swing anymore. We consulted the umpire on the same, but we wanted to continue playing," he said.

Lauding the performance of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Bumrah said his performance was crucial in turning tables for the visitors.

"Virat's innings was like an anchor, as it brought us back into the game. It was a very important inning. He led from the front and took charge of the game," he said.

The pacer was all praises for AB de Villiers as well, who spearheaded the Proteas' game with an unbeaten half-century.

South Africa finished 90/2 on Day three of the second Test match before bad weather interrupted play here at the SuperSport Park.

The hosts were leading India by 118 runs in the second innings.

Bumrah picked two early wickets by dismissing Aiden Markram and Hashim Amla, while Kohli scored a gritty 153 and accomplished the 21st Test century of his career in the process.

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar was batting on 36, accompanied by AB de Villiers who will resume the day after finishing a half century.

