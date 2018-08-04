Early wickets key for Anderson, Curran to give England a fighting chance at Edgbaston

Day three at Edgbaston had plenty of action and drama for both English and Indian viewers. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the day as far as Indian bowlers were concerned. Sharma picked up a fifer, while Ravi Ashwin claimed three wickets and Umesh Yadav took one wicket to restrict England to 180 runs and a total lead of 193 runs. Chasing 194, India lost their openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan quickly. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli tried to stabilise the innings but Rahul was dismissed soon thereafter. Kohli's partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane and Ashwin also came to a quick end, before Dinesh Karthik joined him in the middle. Kohli and Karthik's 32-run stand for the sixth wicket took India past the 100-run mark and within sight of a win in Birmingham. Here's how the international media reported on the day's action at Edgbaston:

England v India: James Anderson says hosts will 'dream' about dismissing Virat Kohli

Amy Lofthouse, BBC

The BBC's Lofthouse shifted the focus of the match's report from Kohli's continued resistance towards James Anderson. Anderson's repeated success against the Indian captain has raised the expectations on him. The 36-year-old who shared his thoughts after the day's play spoke about how he and his team would think about getting Kohli out.

With the Test heading towards a decisive result, Anderson's words also seem like mind games being played so as to try and shake the Indians' confidence.

"No-one is invincible in world cricket. We can get him out," said Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker. "If he bats like he did first innings, even batting with the tail, it was so hard to keep them on strike."

Jimmy Anderson believes it is a case of Kohli’s wicket or bust for England

Ali Martin, Guardian

The Guardian, too, kept its focus on Anderson's comments on Kohli. In addition to the Kohli-Anderson rivalry, another aspect about this particular Test is also that this is England's 1000th Test. As such, the hosts have emotions and pressure weighing heavily on them.

Given that their fielders (especially at the slips) dropped several catches, giving India numerous chances, England feel that they need all they can muster to deny India a win.

Despite Kohli’s dominance across days two and three, Anderson insisted no batsman in world cricket is invincible, pointing to the life handed to the right-hander by Dawid Malan, when he was on 21 in his first innings, as a cause for optimism.

England have an hour to beat India on Saturday morning says Sam Curran as gripping first Test builds to crescendo

Jonathan Liew

Kohli may turn out to be India's knight on day four at Edgbaston, but Sam Curran was no less for England. In a nod to Curran, the Independent spoke about Curran's statements on what his team would need to do on day four.

Contributing with both the bat and the ball, Curran kept the heat on India. He shared that the first hour of the day's play would be important for both teams.

“If we can bowl well and take a couple up top, we will hopefully win.

“We bowled well again today, so it’s gonna be a good day. You win or lose that game in the first hour.”