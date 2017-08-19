Eden India-Australia ODI tickets to cost more post GST

Kolkata: Ticket prices for the One-Day International tie between India and Australia next month will be hiked due to the 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) being levied post July 1.

India are scheduled to take on Australia on September 21 at the Eden Gardens.

"Ticket prices will remain the same. Only 28 percent GST will be levied," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the working committee meeting here on Saturday.

Tickets costing Rs 500 will be priced at Rs 650 while those of Rs 1,000 will be Rs 1,300 post GST. Spectators who will go for the Rs 1,500 tickets will now have to shell out Rs 1,900. "Test match tickets won't be affected as tickets are charged on a day to day basis," Ganguly added. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device