Eden pitch to be sporting: Ganguly

Kolkata: Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Sourav Ganguly said the 22-yard Eden Gardens strip will be "sporting" for the upcoming India-Sri Lanka first cricket Test starting here in two days.

"The wicket looks good. There will be bounce and it will be a sporting track," Ganguly told reporters after inspecting the pitch during India's training session.

The former India captain was seen having a look at the track for a long time after India head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and bowling coach Bharat Arun inspected the same.

Kohli was seen having a long pitch-side conversation with local curator Sujan Mukherjee. The Eden track, generally a slow-turner, had a lot of grass on it on Monday but after instructions from the team management it was removed.