Egypt World Cup Squad: Complete List

Injured Salah included in Egypt's squad for FIFA World Cup

Cairo: Egypt head coach Hector Cuper on Monday announced the final squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with Liverpool injured forward Mohamed Salah included.

Salah faces a race against time to regain fitness for the World Cup after picking up a shoulder injury in Liverpool's 1-3 defeat by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on 26 May, reports Xinhua news agency.

Salah, the 2018 Best African Footballer, is seen by Egyptians as a national hero who finally secured his country a seat in the world's top football competition after 28 years of absence.

Egyptians hang much hope on Salah, who was recently named the English Premier League 2018 player of the year, to help the national team advance beyond the group stage in Russia. One of the surprises of announcing the 23-man squad was excluding Braga striker Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan, who has been a key player of the national team since Cuper became the boss. Egypt will kick off their World Cup campaign on June 15 against Uruguay and then face hosts Russia on June 19. Their final group stage match will be against Saudi Arabia on June 25. Following is Egypt's 23-man squad: Goalkeepers: Essam El-Hadary (Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed El-Shennawi and Sherif Ekramy (Ahly, Egypt) Defenders: Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich, England), Mahmoud "El-Winsh" Hamdy (Zamalek, Egypt), Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathi (Ahly, Egypt), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, US), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England) and Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al-Fateh, KSA). Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek, Egypt), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Sam Morsy (Wigan, England), Abdallah El-Said (Ahly Jeddah, KSA), Mahmoud "Shikabala" Abdel Razek (Al-Raed, KSA), Mahmoud "Trezeguet" Hassan (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Mahmoud Kahraba (Ittihad Jeddah, KSA) and Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece). Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England), Marwan Mohsen (Ahly, Egypt).