England beat West Indies in 3rd Test, avoid series whitewash

England beat West Indies by 232 runs inside four days to win the third Test at St. Lucia and avoid a series whitewash. Set a 485-run target, the home side was bundled for 252. Roston Chase was the star for West Indies, scoring an unbeaten 102 but chasing such a huge target, he needed support and sadly there was none.

Apart from Chase, no other Windies batsman even managed a fifty. For England, James Anderson and Moeen Ali took three wickets apiece, Ben Stokes grabbed a couple and Mark Wood got one wicket.

England were always the favourites to win the Test once Mark Wood's 5-41 earned them a first-innings lead of 123. England captain Joe Root then declared the innings at 361/5 early Tuesday as soon as he was out for 122. When James Anderson reduced the home side to 10 for 3 in their second innings, the writing was on the wall. There were starts for the middle and lower order Windies batsmen, but wickets were also falling at regular intervals. Soon it was 156 for 7 and that is when the hosts got their highest partnership of the innings. Chase and Alzarri Joseph, who smashed a 30-ball 34 added 56 for the 8th wicket. Joseph's wicket brought Shannon Gabriel to the crease but the fast bowler did not care to help Chase reach a ton by throwing his wicket away for 3 while Chase was on 98. An injured Keemo Paul limped out to the middle to help Chase reach his hundred and after one ball, Chase achieved his fifth Test hundred. Sadly for Windies, that was the only bright moment in the innings.