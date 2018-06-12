England want to approach World Cup front foot: Harry Kane

England men's football team captain Harry Kane has said that his national side are looking forward to be aggressive and brave as they aim to approach the upcoming FIFA World Cup on the front foot in Russia.

The 24-year-old, who is seeking to snap his goal-scoring duck at major tournaments, insisted that England want to tackle the World Cup 'head on' and believed that a shift in their mentality would help the national side to have a successful campaign.

"The aim is to be aggressive and brave. That's what we are trying to instill into the team. We want to take this tournament head on,"goal.com quoted the England captain, as saying.

Kane further revealed that England, who are famous for their terrible record in shootouts, would look to play the attacking game and focus more on scoring. "There will be tough moments and there will be ups and downs. But for us it's to play attacking football, to score, and that's important," he said. He added that in a big tournament like World Cup, it is more about being patient and taking on one game at a time. It will be the first World Cup appearance for the Tottenham striker, and Kane said that he wants to improve his scoring record in the big tournaments. "I've always felt you go through spells: the ball goes in sometimes and other times it doesn't, like in August every year for me. That's part of the game. But I always look at my game and see how I can get better. So that's big tournaments. I want to score in tournament football and that's what I will try and do," the England captain said. Underscoring the importance of the tournament, Kane said that there are many big tournaments like Champions League and Premier League, but nothing is bigger than the World Cup for him. "It's hard to look beyond the World Cup. It's the one competition everybody dreams of winning. Obviously, I understand you've got the Champions League and Premier League - so many big competitions - but, for me, I don't think it gets much bigger than the World Cup.I would love to win everything with Tottenham but, for me, personally, the World Cup outweighs them all," he said. England are all set to compete with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G of the World Cup. They will play their opening game against Tunisia on June 18.