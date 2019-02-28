England, West Indies create many records in third ODI

England and West Indies cricket teams went on a record-breaking spree during third ODI of their ongoing five-match series.

Both the squads put up a mammoth aggregate total of 807 runs, which is the third-highest combined score in ODI format.

England who posted 418/6 batting first, posted their fourth 400+ total since their 2015 Cricket World Cup debacle. There have been just five occasions in which teams have posted 400+ total since 2015, and out of those five, four have been posted by England.

Both these teams also shattered the record of most sixes in a single ODI as a total of 46 Sixes (24 by England and 22 by Windies) were hit by both the teams at Grenada. The previous record was of 38 sixes which was created during India and Australia clash in Bengaluru in 2013. England, by smashing 24 sixes, now hold the record of hitting most sixes by a single team in a match. The previous record was held by Windies who had smashed 23 sixes in the very first ODI of the ongoing series. The English team wreaked havoc on the Windies bowlers as they scored 154 runs in the final ten overs of their innings. This is the second most by any team in an ODI. It is the South Africa team that hold the record for scoring 163 runs in the final ten overs against Windies at Wanderers in 2015. Jos Buttler, who played a smashing knock of 150 runs off 76 deliveries, now has the second fastest knock of 150. AB de Villiers of South Africa holds the record of smashing 150 off 64 deliveries in the 2015 World Cup. Amongst English batsmen, Buttler created the record of hitting most sixes in a single ODI. The wicket-keeper batsman smashed 12 sixes in his magnificent innings. Windies captain Jason Holder conceded 88 runs in his seven overs and became the bowler with the second-worst economy rate in an ODI. In the top five worst spells, recorded by Windies bowlers, Holder has his name featured three times on the list. Next, England and West Indies will play against each other in the fourth ODI of the series which is scheduled to be held on March 2.