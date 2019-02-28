England, Windies hit world record 46 sixes in Grenada ODI

Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan made centuries for England, while Chris Gayle smashed one for West Indies in Grenada but the fourth ODI of the 5-match series will be remembered for a world record 46 sixes - 24 by England and 22 by West Indies. For the record, England won the match by 29 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Buttler smashed 12 sixes in his 150, from only 77 balls, while Morgan was almost subdued by comparison, compiling 103 from 88 balls as England scored 418 for six off their 50 overs.

West Indies also started impressively, with opener Chris Gayle, who hoisted 14 sixes and passed 10,000 ODI career runs, smashing 162 from 97 balls. Gayle’s innings meant West Indies were ahead of the required run-rate for much of their chase and looked capable of achieving a remarkable victory.

It took a fine spell by fast bowler Mark Wood (4-60) and a match-winning 48th over (four wickets) by leg-spinner Rashid (5-85) to seal victory as West Indies were dismissed for 389, their highest one-day score.

"Tonight was such a close game it could have gone either way. Helluva game of cricket. It almost needed something special to win us the game with the ball and that was Adil Rashid alongside Mark Wood. Collectively as a group we battled brilliantly. Jos is built like a champion racehorse and when he gets out in his stride he’s very difficult to stop. Watching him in full flow today was exceptional," a relieved Morgan said after the match.

West Indies captain Jason Holder said his team’s batting attitude was always about staying positive.

"We knew what run rate we had to keep up with and it was just a matter for us to just keep going and be fearless. To get 10,000 runs in any format of cricket is a great achievement. It’s unfortunate he has announced his retirement (because) he seems to be getting better with age,"Holder said, paying tribute to 39-year-old Gayle, who will retire from one-day internationals after the World Cup in England.

The final match of the series will be in St. Lucia on Saturday.