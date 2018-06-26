Ex-Indian footballer Bhowmick gets three years jail for bribery

Kolkata: The special CBI court here on Monday sentenced former Indian footballer and East Bengal football club's Technical Director Subhash Bhowmick to three years imprisonment after convicting him in a 2005 bribery case.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Bhowmick but granted him bail as he was sick.

Bhowmick, the then employee of the Anti-Evasion Department of Central Excise, was caught red handed by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths in December 2005 while accepting a bribe of Rs 150,000 from a businessman near Calcutta South Club, in southern Kolkata.

Acting on a complaint from the businessman that Bhowmick had demanded a bribe for favouring him in connection with a raid on November 30, the CBI sleuths had laid a trap for Bhowmick and arrested him. He was consequently sent to CBI custody.