Ex-Proteas all-rounder Sulaiman 'Dik' Abed passes away

Former South Africa all-rounder Sulaiman 'Dik' Abed passed away recently in The Netherlands. He was 73.

Paying tribute to Abed, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that the former was an outstanding all-rounder who had never got the opportunity to play on the international stage.

"On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences to his family, his friends and his many cricketing colleagues. He was an outstanding all-rounder who, like many before and after him, was denied the opportunity to play on the international stage that his talents merited," ESPNcricinfo quoted CSA, as saying.

Known as a capable batsman and a fast bowler with a fine leg cutter, Dik had enjoyed an outstanding career at home, playing for Western Province in the late 60s. Subsequently, he took up a contract with Enfield in the Lancashire Leagues in England and went on to amass more than 5,000 runs beside also bagging more than 800 wickets over a 10-year period from 1967 to 1976. Abed later settled in Holland and led The Netherlands to the ICC Trophy Competition in England in 1982. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device