Fast bowlers will do the damage in South Africa: Pujara

New Delhi: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara on Wednesday said India will bank on fast bowlers to do the damage during the South Africa tour next month.

India will tour South Africa for three Tests, six One-day Internationals (ODI) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20I), starting with the first Test from January 5 in Cape Town.

"I think we (India) will be very well prepared before heading to South Africa," the Saurashtra batsman told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"I think we (India) will be very well prepared before heading to South Africa," the Saurashtra batsman told reporters during the post-match press conference.

"We are already talking about the things that we want before heading to South Africa, some of the guys have enough time to prepare for the tour. We have enough experience being in South Africa, that will help us. "The fast bowling unit has been much better now and I think our fast bowlers will do the damage," Pujara added. India have picked five fast bowlers -- Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and preferred Jasprit Bumrah over chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the tour. The 29-year-old also heaped praise on spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja saying they can put any opposition under pressure. "I won't say they are just spinners, if you look at their wickets they have done a remarkable job. They are the most difficult bowlers for any opposition to face," Pujara added.