Feel proud playing alongside 'legend' Dhoni: Kuldeep

Colombo: Ahead of the fourth game between India and Sri Lanka which will also be the 300th ODI for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, left-arm Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav heaped praise on the wicketkeeper-batsman, saying that he feels extremely proud playing alongside such a legend.

Dhoni has amassed 9,608 runs in 299 ODI matches he has played for India till now. And he has been touted as one of the most successful Indian captains.

"There is no comparison. I have been with Dhoni for the past six months. Nobody can judge you and your performance better than him. He keeps interacting with us while being behind the stumps. He can judge you the best from behind the wickets. I feel lucky that I will be a part of his 300th ODI. You get to learn a lot if you are playing with a legend like him," Kuldeep told the reporters.

Having already clinched the series, skipper Virat Kohli has already suggested that the team might try out a few new things in the remaining two games. And it is almost certain that Kuldeep would be a part of the Playing XI when the two teams lock horns at the R Premdasa Stadium on Thursday. Spinners Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal have so far played in the first three ties after Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were given rest. Speaking about the competition with them, the left-arm wrist spinner said, "It is good for Team India to have so many options. I always take this positively. Whenever I get a chance I will try to do my best. But from team's perspective, it is good." The 22-year-old, when quizzed about his bowling plan, revealed that it depends on the situation and not only on the batsman. "It depends on the situations. My style is not to attack the batsman. If I go to attack a batsman then I might end up going for more runs. I always try to restrict the batsman and exert pressure on them. The main motive is to go for a wicket which benefits the team," he said. "My approach is simple and I believe taking wickets should always be there in any bowlers mind. If you are not able to give your team 2-3 wickets, then you are an ordinary bowler. My only target is to get wickets for the team," he added. Since making his debut in March this year, the Kanpur-born said he has learnt a lot in these six months by playing international cricket. "A spinner evolves as a player with more opportunities. I have learnt a lot as a bowler, how to handle pressure in the last six months," he said. "The more you play, you will face different batsmen. Sometimes you feel the pressure on the field and in last six months, I have learnt a lot how to improve my bowling," he added.