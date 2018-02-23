Felt let down that my commitment was questioned: Murali Vijay

India Test opener Murali Vijay who was dropped from the Tamil Nadu team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has expressed disappointment and said that he felt let down.

Vijay opted out of the Group C encounter against Mumbai citing 'shoulder pain' but the Tamil Nadu team management dropped him for failing to report to the ground on disciplinary grounds. Eventually, Vijay was left out of the remainder of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"I just feel sad for whatever that has happened. Things could have been handled better. I'm set to talk with the TNCA officials soon and I feel things will be fine," Vijay told TOI.

"I felt let down that my commitment was questioned and I was hurt. I love playing for Tamil Nadu and take a lot of pride in representing the state. My dream is to win the Ranji Trophy for TN and I'm confident it will happen," he added. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) revealed that the state body, the selection committee and the team physio were unaware of Vijay's injury and that the player informed them about the same only in the last-minute. Confirming the news, a top TNCA official informed that Vijay failed to report to the SSN College ground, the venue of the game, and informed coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar regarding his shoulder pain an hour and a half prior to the start of the game. Tamil Nadu, who have already been hit by an injury to opener Abhinav Mukund, roped in Ganga Sridhar Raju as opener alongside Kaushik Gandhi for that match. Another TNCA official asked, "How can we find a replacement at the last minute? Vijay didn't report to the ground and neither did he inform the selectors about his injury. It was very disappointing, to say the least." "This isn’t the first time something like this has happened," a top TNCA official said before adding "The selectors weren't even inclined towards picking him in the four-day squads [for the Ranji Trophy] in the first place because of issues with his attitude and general aloofness." The 33-year-old's commitment to Tamil Nadu has been questionable for quite sometime now as he keeps going off the field, with a substitute fielder walking in for him. Speaking about his performance in South Africa, Vijay said, "In all the Tests, I had got in, played a few balls and had a look at the wicket. It all boils down to shot selection, which happens at that level. There were also good bowlers, bowling in the right channel and the pitches were a little difficult. I hope to apply the experience I had gained in the future tours." Inputs: ANI