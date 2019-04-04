FIFA rankings: India climbs two places

In the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, India climbed up two places to reach the 101st position.

India have not been in action since the 2019 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup.

The Indian team had dropped six spots in the February edition of the rankings after ending the year 2018 at the 97th rank.

India faced an early exit from the Asian Cup as they suffered back-to-back defeats against the hosts UAE and Bahrain.

The Blue Tigers lost 2-0 against UAE and they were defeated 1-0 against Bahrain. India had earlier recorded a 4-1 win against Thailand in their opening match of the tournament, which remains their biggest win in the competition's history.

On the other hand, the Asian Cup champions Qatar continue being ranked at the 55th position and so do United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the 67tyh position and Bahrain at the 111th position. Thailand were able to rise one spot in the rankings as they reached the 114th spot. There is no change in the top three rankings. Belgium is on the pole position, followed by World Cup champions France (2nd), Brazil (3rd). England and Croatia have interchanged their positions as the former was able to rise by one spot to reach the 4th position while Croatia is on the fifth spot.