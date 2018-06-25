FIFA WC: England eclipsed Panama 6-1

Moscow: England striker Harry Kane climbed up to the top of the goal scoring chart after he smashed a hat-trick against Panama in the Group G match, helping the team register a dominating win over the Central American country.

England thrashed Belgium 6-1 in what seemed to be a one-sided clash. In the opening minutes of the game, it was Panama who were putting England under pressure. The momentum shifted when John stones, with a terrific header, scored the first goal for England.

As the match intensified, Panama midfielder was booked by the referee with the Yellow card. In the 22nd minute of the match, Harry Kane made no mistake and perfectly executed the Penalty providing England lead of 2-0.

The game was in the control of Englishmen player who were not giving any scoring opportunity to their Panamanian counterparts. As the game progresses, England mid-fielder Jesse Lingard made it happen again for England taking a flawless shot giving no chance to the Panama keeper. In another couple of minutes, Stones scored his second goal of the match taking England's lead to 4-0. The next two goals came from the striker of the match, Harry Kane, who was unstoppable on the field. Panama, struggling to stay in the game, finally scored when mere 10 minutes were remaining in the game. They kept on trying till the last minute but it was England's game already. On a related note, Belgium will next take on England in their third and final group match on June 28 at the Kaliningrad Stadium.

