Finch ruled out of Australia's warm-up game

Chennai: Opener Aaron Finch has been ruled out of Australia's warm-up game against the Board President's XI to be played tomorrow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as he continues to manage a calf injury.

However, Finch is in no doubt for the series opener against India to be played on September 17.

As per cricket.com.au, Aussies have taken a conservative approach by resting the right-hander for the one-day tour game.

The 30-year-old injured his calf playing for Surrey in England six weeks ago. Since then, he has been working closely with physiotherapist Alex Kountouris in order to be fit for the series opener which would be played on Sunday in Chennai.

All-rounder Hilton Cartwight is also in doubt and can miss the game. He missed the training session on Monday and final call on his selection will be taken on Tuesday morning.