Fit Khawaja almost certain to play India Tests

In what came as good news for the Australian batting order, left-hand batsman Usman Khawaja's participation in the four-match Test series against India is almost certain as he is recovering well from a knee injury.

The 31-year-old was out of action since undergoing a surgery on a torn meniscus which he had sustained during their Test series against Pakistan in October in the UAE.

Latest Instagram posts of the top-order batsman, where he could be seen running hard in the nets, indicated towards his probable comeback to the Test team. "Video today from my first set, still not perfect but got a lot better by the end of the session. ?? ??????? #babysteps #brisbane #kneerehab #tekkers #cricket," he had captioned one of the video posts. Khawaja_PostNov20.jpg Speaking about his recovery process, Khawaja had stated that he is progressing well, so far. "It's going pretty well so far, just over two weeks, ran at 100 per cent yesterday on the treadmill, hopefully, run outside tomorrow, so progressing well so far," Cricket.com.au quoted Khawaja, as saying. India and Australia will play a four-match Test series from December 6 to January 7.