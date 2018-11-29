Five Indian batsmen slam fifties in Tour game in Sydney

After the opening day of the Tour match was washed out, India had a fruitful outing on the second day at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

In the only warm-up match ahead of the Test series, five Indian batsmen hit half-centuries against Cricket Australia XI.

After a steady start, the Virat Kohli-led tourists suffered a mini collapse towards the end, losing their last five wickets for 11 runs to be dismissed for 358.

However, considering all the top and middle-order batsmen had an opportunity to spend time in the middle, it was a good day for the visitors.

India’s 19-year-old opening batsman Prithvi Shaw scored a brilliant 66 off 69 balls, which included 11 boundaries.

Kohli too continued from where he left in the series-levelling final T20I at the same ground, contributing with a 64 off 87 balls.

The India skipper hit seven fours and a six in his knock before offering a simple return catch to seamer Aaron Hardie, 19, who finished with 4 for 50.

India's Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara spent some quality time at the crease during his knock of 54, while vice captain Ajinkya Rahane pitched in with 56 before retiring out to let others bat. Grabbing the opportunity, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari made 53.

Rohit Sharma, who made a comeback to the Test squad after a poor show in South Africa earlier this year, did not get to the half century mark but scored a stroke-filled 40, studded with five fours and a six.

Opening batsman Lokesh Rahul has not been in the best of form and missed out again. He scored three and was the first wicket to fall for India.

The Test series begins in Adelaide on December 6, with matches to follow in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

