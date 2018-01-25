Five Indian stars in IPL captaincy race

With the IPL 2018 auctions just a couple of days away, three IPL franchises will eye to pick their respective captains when the auction begins, starting Saturday.

While MS Dhoni is all set to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained their skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli respectively.

Rajasthan Royals by retaining Steve Smith made it clear that the Australian captain will be in charge of the team and Sunrisers Hyderabad have gone David Warner, who led the team to IPL glory in 2016.

That leaves Delhi Daredevils (DD), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) who are yet to decide on their captaincy candidate.

According to a report in TOI, it is learnt that India veterans Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Gautam Gambhir, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin are in IPL captaincy fray.

Manish Pandey is the other name that is doing rounds and the Karnataka batsman might well be the dark horse in the race.

KKR might go for Gambhir by using the Right to Match card and can even go for Pandey. While Delhi are eyeing to get Ashwin, if CSK back out, Punjab are all but certain to rope in either Yuvraj or Harbhajan to lead their side. There are also chances that Gambhir might return to his home franchise as captain if Kolkata doesn't pick the former skipper.

Former India batsman and current mentor of Punjab, Virender Sehwag has said that they would ideally want both local boys Yuvraj and Harbhajan from the auctions. If that happens, Harbhajan is more likely to lead the side as the legendary off-spinner has guided Mumbai Indians to title triumph in 2011 Champions League.

Meanwhile, either Delhi or Kolkata might go for in Rahane if Rajasthan does not use the Right to Match card to buy back the India Test vice-captain.

"I'm sure that KKR will bid for Gambhir but how hard they will go is the question. If his price goes beyond a certain point, they may not go too far. Gambhir has not been retained in the first place, so then there is no logic in KKR going all out for him in the auction. I guess it would depend more on auction price," IPL veteran S Badrinath told TOI.

"Ashwin has always been innovative and unorthodox in his approach. He is the lead spinner, can chip in with the bat and always has a sound strategy in place. He knows domestic cricket and follows various leagues. He will certainly be in contention as a leader," added Badrinath.

Former mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kris Srikkanth, however, feels that Rahane is a "captaincy contender".

"Rahane is a respected cricketer at the top level and has experience. He has the calmness around him. It was evident in the manner in which he led India in the Dharamshala Test against Australia last year," Srikkanth told the newspaper.

These are some permutations and combinations that are presently going on but come Saturday, a conclusion will be drawn as auctioneer Richard Madley will open the bidding for the eleventh successive time.