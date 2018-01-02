Five key players for India in South Africa: What stats say

Images: BCCI, AP

The current Indian team is on a roll and is well equipped in all departments. However, no matter how much depth a team has there are always some players who are more vital to the team's cause depending on their skill set and the way they approach the game.

​India will face a formidable South African side in their backyard, that has an array of talented players.

India have still not managed to win a Test series in six prior visits to the Rainbow nation.

​This time they have their best ever opportunity to achieve the 'Holy Grail' in South Africa.

Generally, the countries where India have been found wanting are Australia, South Africa and England, and New Zealand to a certain extent.

So, players who perform well in these countries will be crucial to India’s chances of winning the series against the Proteas.

Here's a look at five players who will be critical to India's fortunes in the upcoming series.

Murali Vijay

Vijay is known as the Monk and has an almost Zen-like calmness at the crease. When he opens the batting for India, he will face the world’ best pace bowling attack in Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

Vijay is very versatile in the sense that at the start of his innings he leaves as many deliveries as he can but also has the range of strokes to capitalize once he is set.

His presence is vital as he has the ability to blunt the new ball and India cannot afford early setbacks if they are to post challenging totals.

Vijay has batting averages of 60.25, 40.2, 29.33 and 12 in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

While his record in South Africa is not that encouraging, his success in Australia shows that he can negotiate pace and bounce.

He scored two centuries against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series and will have to continue his good form for India to post huge totals in South Africa.

Cheteshwar Pujara

Pujara has been in outstanding form over the last couple of seasons and is the ideal number three batsman. He starts off slowly, but makes up for it later on and always has an acceptable batting strike rate whenever he plays a big innings.

'Chintu' plays the horizontal bat shots with aplomb which is crucial in South Africa as there will be a lot of short stuff directed at the Indian batsmen. The bowling will also be relentless with not many loose deliveries on offer and that is where Pujara’s ability to withstand the storm and play a long innings will be crucial.

He has batting averages of 33.5, 22.2, 44.42 and 15 in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

On first glance, his batting record in these countries looks very mediocre but that was because of a slump in form in India's disastrous twin tours to England and Australia in 2014 and he is a much-improved player since then.

He also has a century and a fifty in seven innings in Tests in Africa and will hope to replicate his recent good form against the Proteas.

Virat Kohli

Virat epitomizes the new India and always leads from the front. He wears his heart on his sleeve and has been in scintillating form over the last two years. He has captained India in 32 Tests and has already scored six double centuries which is the most by any captain in the history of Test cricket.

Virat is equally adept against pace and spin and the only question mark against him is his supposed vulnerability against top-class swing bowling.

In South Africa, the Indian batsmen are likely to counter pitches with pace and bounce rather than green tops with a lot of sideways movement.

Kohli has batting averages of 62, 13.4, 68 and 71.33 in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

So, apart from that one horror series in England three years ago, he has a brilliant record overseas. He is a captain who leads by example and doesn’t take a backward step.

He also has the ability to score quickly and take the game away from the opposition in a couple of sessions. India will need him to bring his ‘A’ game to put one over the Proteas. Moreover, the entire team will be buoyed if he leads from the front.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Considering the depth of India’s pace bowling arsenal, Bhuvi doesn’t find a regular place in India’s playing XI, especially when India go in with just two pace bowlers.

However, he is always called up in conditions which offer some seam and swing and never disappoints. He bowls a nagging line and length and even when he doesn’t pick wickets, he keeps the runs down thereby offering his captain a measure of control.

Bhuvi hasn't played in South Africa and New Zealand and has played just one Test in Australia, so not much can be read into his overseas record. ​

However, when he toured England in 2014, he took 19 wickets in five Tests at an extremely good bowling average of 26.63 and his bowling average away from home is 28.19 which shows that he travels well. ​

Bhuvi is handy with the bat and has a batting average of 20.5 and contributes some useful runs down the order. He will have to provide breakthroughs with the new ball if India are to dismiss South Africa cheaply.

Mohammed Shami

Shami is injury prone but is now the undisputed leader of the pace attack. He generates good pace and is capable of generating both conventional and reverse swing. He also has a very quick and deceptive bouncer and is always asking questions of the opposition batsmen.

The only cause for concern for India is that his overseas bowling average of 34.7 is nearly 10 runs more than his bowling average at home (24.89).

Moreover, his bowling averages of 35.8, 73.2, 43.83 and 35.1 in Australia, England, South Africa and New Zealand don’t inspire much confidence.

However, he is a much-improved bowler and picked up 11 wickets in his last tour of South Africa.

India will be playing just one spinner in South Africa and will need their pace bowlers to stand up and be counted in order to make an impact. Shami will have to bowl at his best for India to have any chance.

