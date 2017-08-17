Five knocks that can inspire Dhoni

He was once a master magician whose tricks never failed to get standing ovations. One of the finest captains and one of the game's best finishers is now caught at crossroads.

The upcoming limited overs series against Sri Lanka is a virtual do or die for MS Dhoni. After Dhoni quit ODI captaincy, calls of him making way for younger players has only grown louder. To further strengthen the voices, chief selector MSK Prasad sounded a warning in his recent press conference.

Dhoni has embarked on several tours but this will be different as even the man knows he has a job in his hand and most importantly his bat has to do the talking.

His athleticism and wicketkeeping skills are exceptional but it is Dhoni the batsman that needs to deliver the goods.

India skipper Virat Kohli certainly backs the former captain but with the selectors planning for the 2019 World Cup, this series holds utmost importance for Dhoni if he is eyeing to play his fourth World Cup.

Dhoni has played 58 ODIs against Sri Lanka and has scored 2149 runs at a batting average of 61.4 and a strike rate of 91.21 with two centuries.

Ahead of the five match ODI series against the Lankans, let us relive some of his most famous innings against them in ODIs.

3rd ODI, Sri Lanka tour of India at Jaipur, October 31, 2005

Dhoni: 183* off 145 balls

Result: India won by six wickets

Dhoni had not completed one year in international cricket and had yet to acquire the fearsome reputation that would precede him in later years. However, he had made a promising start to his international career in ODIs. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 298/4 off their 50 overs.

At that point, Dhoni used to bat at the number three position and play aggressively taking the attack to the opposition bowlers. He arrived at the crease in the very first over and went on the rampage right from the start.

He scored an unbeaten 183 off just 145 balls with 15 fours and 10 sixes to enable India to win by six wickets with 23 balls to spare. It remains the highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs and was at that time the highest score while chasing a target in ODIs. This knock showed that Dhoni had well and truly arrived on the big stage.

4th ODI, Sri Lanka tour of India at Pune, November 3, 2005

Dhoni: 45* off 43 balls

Result: India won by 4 wickets

India won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. Sri Lanka scored 261 off their 50 overs. Dhoni was fresh from his unbeaten 183 scored three days earlier and in this match, he further cemented his reputation.

In this ODI he was batting at the number six position and walked in with the game in the balance with India at 176/4. That soon became 180/6 when Dhoni was joined by Suresh Raina. Another wicket and India would have been in deep trouble.

However, he showed his composure and equanimity by playing an innings that was totally different in character from his blitzkrieg three days earlier. Since the required run rate was not daunting, he eschewed the big hits and just worked the ball into gaps while still scoring at better than a run a ball.

His unbeaten 45 contained just one four and two sixes and took India home with 26 balls to spare. His innings showed another facet of his batting and also his versatility.

4th ODI: Sri Lanka v India at Colombo (RPS) - February 5, 2009

Dhoni: 94 of 96 balls

Result: India won by 67 runs

India had already clinched the series 3-0 but there was no question of treating the match as a dead rubber. India elected to bat first and Dhoni entered the crease in the third over after the fall of Sehwag’s wicket.

Along with Gautam Gambhir he put on 188 runs for the second wicket before he was dismissed. He was now three years into his international career and was also the skipper of the side. This innings was a combination of some brutal hits and some deft touches. India crossed the 200-run mark in just the 33rd over and Dhoni selflessly went after the bowling instead of working the ball around to reach his century.

Although he failed to score a century, his innings laid the foundation for India to register 332/5 off their 50 overs. India eventually won by 67 runs.

Final, ICC Cricket World Cup at Mumbai, April 2, 2011

Dhoni: 91* off 79 balls

Result: India won by 6 wickets

Who can forget this moment when the Indian captain sealed the World Cup with a six. Sri Lanka won the toss and posted a total of 274/6 off their 50 overs.

Dhoni the captain was praised but was criticized for not getting runs in the World Cup. In what would later prove as a masterstroke, Dhoni decided to promote himself to the number five position ahead of Yuvraj Singh.

India were 114/3 in the 22nd over when he arrived at the crease. Another wicket at that stage would have set the cat amongst the pigeons in the dressing room.

Along with Gautam Gambhir the duo whittled down the target. Knowing the importance of the occasion, Dhoni did not attempt any big shots but still scored at over a run a ball to take India closer to the target.

However, he did not waste any opportunity to strike fours and sixes and scored as many as 44 out of the 91 runs in boundaries. He finished the match in style and ensured that India won the World Cup again after 28 years, with a six over long on off Nuwan Kulasekara

Tri-series Final: India v Sri Lanka at Port of Spain - July 11, 2013

Dhoni 45* off 52 balls

Result: India won by 1 wicket

India had just won the Champions Trophy in England under Dhoni’s captaincy and traveled to the West Indies for a tri-series involving the hosts and Sri Lanka.

During the initial stages of the tournament, Dhoni was injured and his future participation in the tournament appeared unlikely.

A lesser man would have been satisfied with the Champions Trophy victory and gone home. However, Dhoni worked hard and got himself fit for the final. India were set a target of 202 off their 50 overs.

They needed 50 runs to win with just three wickets in hand and only the tail-enders to give Dhoni company. Dhoni, as was his customary practice just took singles and took the game down to the last over.

India needed 15 off the last five balls when Mahi exploded. He struck Shaminda Eranga for six, four and six to seal victory in his trademark style and lift the Trophy singlehandedly.

There is no question that Dhoni at the peak of his powers is an asset to the Indian side. But with the selectors closely monitoring Dhoni, the former India skipper will hope to do an encore of one his knocks and rise like a Phoenix one more time.

The author tweets @ravivenkat007