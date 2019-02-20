Five mouth-watering clashes to look forward to in IPL in first two weeks

A total of 17 matches will be played during the first two weeks of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier league across the eight home venues. Here's our pick for the top five contests to watch out for:
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 23
What better way to begin the summer extravaganza than by pitting MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore?
This contest that will kick off the campaign in Chennai is certain to be sold out the second the tickets are up for grabs.
Virat Kohli T-shirts in a sea of yellow will be a sight to behold at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, come March 23rd.
And in the middle, one of the contests within this battle to look out for will be between Kohli and Lungi Ngidi.
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on March 28
No doubt, Kohli is a crowd-puller but that's not the reason why this match-up has been picked. The contest between Rohit Sharma, perhaps, one of the best skippers in the shortest format, especially in IPL against Virat's boys that too at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium promises to be an interesting duel.
Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on April 4
After years with Sunrisers Hyderbad, Delhi boy Shikhar Dhawan will be donning the Capitals jersey this season. And this clash against his former team with which he had won the trophy is one to look forward to.
Speaking to Times of India Dhawan said, “Ghar wapasi ho gayi hai ji meri, (It is a homecoming for me)” This is where I grew up. So, it’s good to come back. On the cricket front, it’s good that I will be playing half my games at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground and I have played there for so many years that I know the ground and the pitches there.”
Dhawan, who started his IPL career with the then Delhi franchise, Delhi Daredevils, returns with nearly a decade's IPL experience with powerhouses Mumbai Indians, the then Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
“The first year I played for Delhi franchise, I shared the dressing room with them and it was a really big deal for me. Just spending time with them was great and that increased my confidence level,” Dhawan told www.cricketnext.com.
“When I joined Mumbai Indians, I got the chance to open with Sachin paaji (Tendulkar). Even with Deccan Chargers, I played with (Kumar) Sangakkara and when I scored more runs than him, step by step it gave me confidence.”
And it will be an interesting challenge for his former team, SRH to face Dhawan at the top of the order.
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on April 5
Kolkata Knight Riders (Champions in 2014 & 2016) would like to believe that after an ordinary season last year, they have the squad to mount a serious challenge for their third title this year.
The two-time champions will be led by Dinesh Karthik for a second year in succession and this clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium can be a run-fest if one goes by the history of this ground.
KKR have added more fire-power to their batting in Carlos Brathwaite, joining the likes of their new unconventional opener Sunil Narine and power-hitter Andre Russell.
KKR spent Rs 5 crore for Windies all-rounder Brathwaite and a further Rs 1.6 crore for Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson.
KKR also boasts of rising young talent in Shubman Gill and the already established mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav
Defending scores at Chinnaswamy has always been a challenge for RCB skipper Virat Kohli in the past. And his bowling resources will be seriously tested in this game against KKR, that is packed with power-hitters.
RCB's batting will yet again depend on the Kohli-AB de Villiers duo. Another interesting battle will be between "KulChah" - Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal, India's spin twins will be challenging each other in opposition camps.
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 3
When the fixtures for the first two weeks were announced on Tuesday, Mumbai Indians earmarked one date on their IPL 2019 calendar - April 3
@ChennaiIPL— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2019
Home - April 3rd
This @IPL rivalry has a separate fan base #CricketMeriJaan #MIvCSK
The rivalry between these two teams has been the fiercest over the years and you can expect nothing less this season. CSK, led by MS Dhoni returned with a bang in 2018 after the ban to win their third title and along with Mumbai Indians is the only other team with 3 titles in their IPL trophy cabinet.
Chennai and Mumbai pocketed a win each in the last two encounters. Especially after finishing 5th with just six wins in 14 games, Rohit Sharma's boys will look forward to a better start to the season and what better than a clash against their top rival CSK.
Two of the best fan bases in IPL history can rest assured that this will be a cracker of a contest.
