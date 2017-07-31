Former B'desh skipper Khaled Mahmud suffers stroke, to be taken to Singapore

Former Bangladesh skipper Khaled Mahmud suffered a stroke on Saturday morning and is likely to be taken to Singapore for treatment.

According to ESPNcricinfo, a family member of Mahmud confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is arranging an ambulance to the airport this afternoon.

The all-rounder, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Wednesday last week, went into coma on Sunday evening when he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of United Hospital in Dhaka.

Mahmud, who is currently serving as the team's manager and a board director, was Bangladesh's third Test captain, having led them in nine games in 2003. He represented Bangladesh in 12 Tests and 77 ODIs. He retired from international cricket in 2006 and went into coaching and administration soon afterwards.