Former India captain Ajit Wadekar dies aged 77

Image Courtesy: ICC
Mumbai: Former India cricket captain Ajit Wadekar passed away here on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 77.
Wadekar, who played 37 Tests, led India to historic triumphs in the West Indies and England in the 1970s.
Under him, India won five matches in the West Indies in the early 1970s before beating England in a three-match series.
Wadekar, who scored 2,113 Test runs with 14 half centuries and a century, led India to a third successive series victory, beating England once again in 1972-73.
He also appeared in two One-day Internationals.
With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. pic.twitter.com/6zdFtleXB9— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018
Sad moment for Indian cricket to lose one of its most successful captains. Shrewd to the core. Condolences to the entire family #TeamIndia #RIPAjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/0xC0fv3Ark— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 15, 2018
An aggressive left-handed batsman, Wadekar made his first class debut in 1958-59 before making his India debut in 1966-67.
After his retirement, he also served as the Manager of the national team led by Mohammed Azharuddin in the 1990s.
Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2018
The year 1971: the year of Sam Manekshaw, Indira Gandhi, Rajesh Khanna, and Indian cricket. As captain of the victorious team, Ajit Wadekar was the man who became the face of Indian cricket’s first major overseas triumph. RIP— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 15, 2018
V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018
V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018
Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018
Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp
So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 15, 2018
The man who led the original Indian cricket Revolution in 1971 in West Indies and England is no more. Ajit Wadekar RIP.— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 15, 2018
A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir pic.twitter.com/67UVcvJUK9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018
#AjitWadekar sir such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family@BCCI pic.twitter.com/xLMb2i82B2— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018
Sad to learn of Ajit Wadekar's passing. I was at the Brabourne Stadium for his debut Test in 1966 against the West Indies (he failed, alas) & again to watch his coruscating 323 against Mysore in the Ranji Trophy. The original elegant Indian left-hander.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018
Ajit Wadekar and the 1971 touring team that won pic.twitter.com/tqwxGzIujO— Nikhil Kumar (@niksez) August 15, 2018
Terribly saddened to hear of the passing of one of the finest gentlemen who ever played the game, Mr Ajit Wadekar, former Captain of India, who always had a kind word to say. I first met him as a schoolboy in 1971. RIP Ajit Wadekar, Sir. #AjitWadekar— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) August 15, 2018
Deeply saddened by the passing away of— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 15, 2018
Ajit Wadekar; a successful captain who led India to its 1st-ever series win. His style of batting influenced many and I join cricket fans across India in grief.
RIP pic.twitter.com/alpI5cfMX7
Ajit Wadekar ji my captain a true inspiration for all of us, my heart felt condolences to his family. RIP Ajit bhai.— Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) August 15, 2018