Former India footballer Kannan passes away

Twitter image

Kolkata: Former India footballer P. Kannan passed away at a city hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Kannan, who was a forward and made 14 appearances for India, suffered a stroke earlier in the month and was admitted to a hospital here.

There was a campaign to raise funds for his treatment as his family was in financial trouble.

"He passed away today at around 6:10 p.m. He was suffering for some time," a family source said.

Born in Vandavasi in Tamil Nadu, Kannan played in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Chennai. He represented Universal RC for four years in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) senior division league. Kannan, who worked for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Southern Railway, did not get any pension. His wife is a retired school teacher. Kannan's elder daughter is married and settled in Oman while the younger daughter is a graduate looking for a job.