Former players sympathise with Rayudu post retirement

Last Updated: Wed, Jul 03, 2019 19:06 hrs
Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu retired from all forms of cricket after spending 25 years on the field. The cricketing fraternity sympathised with the former India middle-order batsman, who was overlooked by the team management, which picked Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for an injured Vijay Shankar in India's 15-man World Cup squad.

Rayudu made a decision to step away from cricket and in a letter to the BCCI, he said, "I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

The 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to the national governing body for cricket and all the state associations including Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for their support.

Rayudu also thanked captains MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under whom he played. The former middle-order batsman signed off, saying he learned from every up and down in his career at various levels. He also thanked his family and well-wishers for their continued support.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.


