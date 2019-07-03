Former players sympathise with Rayudu post retirement

Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the WorldCup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement.

Have to feel for #AmbatiRayudu , did everything he could to make a comeback, did well in the opportunities he got but the World Cup snub must have hurt him really deeply. Wish him the best in retirement. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2019

Can understand the pain and anguish Ambati Rayudu may be feeling after the World Cup snub even after performing well.

I wish him lots of happiness and peace in his second innings. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2019

Gautam Gambhir: What surprises me most is that entire BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves! Even then they couldn't give fair run to talent like Ambati Rayudu. What a shame! While it’s important to win titles, guess it’s more important to have a heart https://t.co/w9O70EvjAY — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Rayudu made a decision to step away from cricket and in a letter to the BCCI, he said, "I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."

The 33-year-old expressed his gratitude to the national governing body for cricket and all the state associations including Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra and Vidharbha and IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians for their support.

Rayudu also thanked captains MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli under whom he played. The former middle-order batsman signed off, saying he learned from every up and down in his career at various levels. He also thanked his family and well-wishers for their continued support.

Rayudu played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.06.