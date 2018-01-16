French referee suspended for kicking player during match

Paris: The French football federation on Monday suspended a referee for kicking a player during a Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes on Sunday.

Tony Chapron was unintentionally knocked down by Nantes' defender Diego Carlos of Brazil on Sunday. Thinking that the player had deliberately pushed him, Chapron struck out with his leg while lying on the ground and then sent the player off with a red card, reports Efe.

The French soccer federation said on Monday it had decided on "the withdrawal of Tony Chapron until further notice".

In a statement, the federation's Technical Direction of the Arbitration said the referee was expected to attend a Ligue de Football Professionnel Disciplinary Committee hearing. After reviewing video footage of the incident, Chapron acknowledged that Carlos had not meant to push him during Nantes' home defeat 0-1 against PSG, according to the statement.