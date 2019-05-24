'Full-strength SA eager to give competition to India at WC'

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi expressed that a full-strength South Africa is eager to give a tough competition to India when the teams meet at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 5 in Southampton.

India had defeated South Africa with a 5-1 margin when the two teams last met in early 2018. During the bilateral series, South Africa was without its key players with Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock all ruled out and were led by stand-in captain Aiden Markram.

"I believe we owe them one. I'm looking forward to India. When they came here, they had a good series against us. So in my mind, I believe we owe them one. It would be a very exciting game for me. I'm sure it will be for all the guys as well," ICC quoted Ngidi, as saying.

"They're a great team, don't take that away from them. But when they had a good series here, we were missing a few players. With those guys back, we'll see how it evens out a bit," he added. The 23-year-old, who is just 18 ODI matches old, further said that he dreams of winning the World Cup tournament. "Since I started this journey in international cricket, it's something that was always brought to my attention: that there's a World cup coming, and am I looking to be within that squad? And now I'm here, and there's no turning back. Nothing but excitement going there, and it would be a dream come true to win that World Cup and bring it back to South African soil," he said. The right-arm pacer has 34 ODI wickets under his belt at an average of 21.64. Ngidi feels England would be carrying the pressure for being the hosts when the two teams meet in the curtain-raiser on May 30 at The Oval. "We're well aware that they're probably under a lot more pressure than we are. They're hosts, they're considered to be favourites and that's an advantage for us. We obviously want to win, and if we do, it would send a massive statement," he said.