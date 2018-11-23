Gabba T20I: Australia fined for slow over-rate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday slapped a fine on the Australian team for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first T20I against India at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on November 21.

Jeff Crowe, who is one of the Emirates ICC Elite Panelist of Match Referees, imposed the fine after the Aaron Finch-led side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Simon Fry and Paul Wilson, third umpire Gerard Abood and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the skipper fined double that amount. In line with the Article, Finch who pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match, has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while other players have received 10 per cent fines. If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by Australia in a T20I within 12 months with Finch as skipper, he will be suspended.