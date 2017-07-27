Galle Test: Pujara 153, Pandya hits 50 on debut as India post 600

Galle: India made 600 all out in their first innings on day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International stadium on Thursday.

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

Shikhar Dhawan topscored for the tourists with a career-best 190, while Cheteshwar Pujara made 153. Ajinkya Rahane (57) and debutant Hardik Pandya (50) scored half-centuries.

India vs Sri Lanka - 1st Test, Day 2: Scorecard Nuwan Pradeep was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers, claiming a career-high 6-132, while Lahiru Kumara returned 3-131. Sri Lanka will play with 10 batsmen after Asela Gunaratne fractured his thumb while fielding on Wednesday, an injury that ruled him out of the three-match series. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device