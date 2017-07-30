Galle ton helps Kohli achieve rare feat in world cricket

Virat Kohli, who came back to form with a menacing hundred against Sri Lanka that eventually helped India register a record win at the Galle, achieved a unique feat in cricket history.

Kohli's innings of 103 not out, which was his 17th Test ton, took his average in Test cricket to 50.03, making him the only player to average over fifty in all three international formats.

The 28-year-old has amassed 4,603 runs with as many as 17 centuries and 14 fifties in his 58-Test career. In ODIs, Kohli has scored 8,132 runs and has slammed as many as 28 centuries and 43 fifties in 189 matches, averaging 54.68.

And when it comes to T20 cricket, the Indian batting mainstay has managed to garner 1,709 runs at 53.40 with 16 fifties. He made his Test debut in 2011, and shrugged off the tag of "ODI specialist" by 2013 with Test hundreds in Australia and South Africa. Having reached the number one spot in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen for the first time in 2013, Kohli also found success in the Twenty20 format, winning the Man of the Tournament twice at the ICC World Twenty20 (in 2014 and 2016). In 2014, he became the top-ranked T20I batsman in the ICC rankings and holds the position, as of May 2017. Kohli holds numerous Indian batting records including the fastest ODI century, the fastest batsman to 5,000 ODI runs and the fastest to 10 ODI centuries. He is only the second batsman in the world to have scored 1,000 or more ODI runs for four consecutive calendar years. Among the T20I world records held by Kohli are fastest batsman to 1,000 runs, most runs in a calendar year and most fifties in the format. He also holds the records of most runs in a single tournament of both the World Twenty20 and the Indian Premier League (IPL).