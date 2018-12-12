Gambhir brushes aside talks of joining politics

Former Indian cricketer, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, has brushed aside the reports claiming that he would be joining politics.

The 37-year-old termed such reports as "rumour" adding that there is no truth in them.

"I never thought of this (joining politics). I did start social work not because that I am interested in politics. I do that because of the belief that it could change the lives of people. And this is what matters," Gambhir told media.

"The reports of me joining the politics all are rumor and there is no truth in it," he added. Gambhir did not get a farewell match but the former opening batsman believes that this is not a matter of concern for him. He said that he is grateful to have got so many opportunities to represent his country and that he has no regrets. "I don't think farewell matches matter. It is more important to play cricket for the country and win matches. I am honoured to get so many opportunities to represent my country. There are no regrets. You always think that you could have done better......but this is the endless thing," Gambhir said. The right-hand batsman expressed his views regarding the women's cricket in India saying that it is on the rise. Crediting the women players for lifting the game up, he said that it is a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase their skill and talent. "Women's cricket is on high. The way women's game is being given importance, it is an opportunity for them to showcase their skills. Earlier, media did not use to give much importance to them. But again, the credit goes to women's team who performed so well at the international level," Gambhir said. Gambhir played a total of 58 Test matches scoring 4154 runs with an average of 41.96. In ODIs, he appeared in 147 matches and made 5238 runs with an average of 39.68.