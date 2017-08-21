Gambhir says Dhoni's past achievements shouldn't be considered for his selection in future

Former India captain MS Dhoni remains at a corridor of uncertainty in the race to make the core of the India squad for the 2019 World Cup. With age against him, there's immense pressure now on the 36-year-old with young and upcoming players knocking on the doors of the national team.

India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who lost his Test opening slot to youngsters like Abhinav Mukund and KL Rahul, feels that Dhoni should fight for his place if he wants to play in the 2019 World Cup.

"The only way he can survive till 2019 World Cup is by keep on performing. That should be the criteria for everyone, irrespective of whether he is Dhoni or someone else," the Delhi cricketer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Gambhir added that Dhoni's achievements in the past should not be considered when selectors pick the squad for major tournaments in the future.

"Okay, you have done something in the past but that's past. You can keep playing till you want to. At the same time I believe someone like Dinesh Karthik has been a massive loss for us because whenever he got an opportunity, he did well. He could have been your backup wicket-keeping option as well, " Gambhir added.

Gambhir last featured in the national team in 2016 as a Test opener during England’s tour of India. Since then, Gambhir has found it hard to break into the Indian team that has seen him focus more on domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gambhir further said that it will be difficult for Yuvraj Singh to make a comeback into the Indian side after being left out of the Indian squad for the Lanka limited overs series. The 35-year-old refused to buy the selectors' rotation policy explanation for leaving out Yuvraj and said that they should be honest with the players as far as the reasons for them being dropped are concerned.

“I don’t think 'rest' is the right word because he (Yuvraj) hasn't played any cricket for quite a while and he would be wanting to play. If you want to see him at the World Cup, he should be given the maximum opportunity. Because, someone like Yuvraj, you want him in that flow, you want him in that rhythm. You can’t have someone like him playing in one series and resting thereafter."

“So, I feel that it’s difficult now for Yuvraj to make a comeback. Hopefully, he does because he is one of the greats of the game."

