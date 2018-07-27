Ganguly congratulates Pakistan PM elect Imran Khan

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday congratulated cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan, who is set to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying the iconic former World Cup winning captain fought hard to reach the high office.

"Politics I have got no idea, but congratulations (to him)," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s annual awards ceremony here.

"He has been fighting for a long time and now he is set to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. So again congratulations," Ganguly added.

Rated as one of the best all-rounders of all time, Imran, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup victory, is all set to be the 19th Prime Minister after his party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged as the single largest party but is short of a majority in the National Assembly elections. While counting was still on even 40 hours after polling concluded across the country, the PTI was declared victorious in 114 seats.