Ganguly defends Dhoni, says Afghanistan knock one-off

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has come in support of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman M.S. Dhoni who had to face criticism for his slow knock against Afghanistan in India's World Cup game in Southampton.

Dhoni took 52 balls to score 28 runs which had reduced India's scoring rate in the middle overs and the Men in Blue managed to score just 224 runs in their allotted 50 overs which eventually they were able to defend on the back of some disciplined bowling from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

For his slow knock, Dhoni was criticised by many, including Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had said that the stumper should have shown more positive intent during his time at the crease. However, Ganguly feels that his performance against Afghanistan was a one-off situation and he will prove that he is a great asset to the Indian team in the remaining matches of the tournament. "At the end of the day, MSD is a very good batsman and he will definitely prove that in this year's World Cup 2019 as well despite his sticky form against Afghanistan. It's just one match," Ganguly was quoted as saying by DNA. Tendulkar's views didn't go down well with Dhoni's ardent fans and they took to social media to make their disappointment known. The World Cup-winning captain has not had many opportunities with the bat so far in the World Cup and has scored 90 runs in four innings for Team India.