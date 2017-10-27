Ganguly, Tendulkar expected to attend U-17 World Cup final

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been a huge success despite India falling in the first round of the competition. India's very own FIFA World Cup has witnessed some wonderful matches in the last three weeks and we are now left with just two games.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are expected to lead the list of who's who to attend the final along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Saturday.

On Saturday, Brazil and Mali will battle for third place ahead of the all-important final between the two European giants -- England and Spain.