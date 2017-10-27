Ganguly, Tendulkar expected to attend U-17 World Cup final

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been a huge success despite India falling in the first round of the competition. India's very own FIFA World Cup has witnessed some wonderful matches in the last three weeks and we are now left with just two games.
Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar are expected to lead the list of who's who to attend the final along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Saturday.
On Saturday, Brazil and Mali will battle for third place ahead of the all-important final between the two European giants -- England and Spain.
The football crazy fans in Kolkata have turned out in huge numbers for all matches, and the title-decider is expected to be another sell-out, making it a historic final.
AIFF president Praful Patel, who played an important hand in making this tournament a huge success will be present along with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Indian national football captain Sunil Chhetri will also be there for the historic final.
The list is expected to be even bigger with stars from Tinsel Town too expected to make it for the final.
Also see: U-17 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Spain highlights in pictures
U-17 World Cup: Spain vs Iran highlights in pictures
U-17 World Cup: Spain peaks to end Iran's dream runIndia 2017 set to break the attendance record at FIFA U-17 World Cup
Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device