Gautam Gambhir named Delhi Daredevils captain

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday named Gautam Gambhir as its captain for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Top-order batsman Gambhir returned to the Delhi franchise after a seven-season stint with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Gambhir asserted that he looking forward to working with Delhi coach Rickey Ponting.

"It is a huge honour to once again captain Delhi. To get this responsibility is a way for me to give back to the sport in the city. I firmly believe that with the players currently involved we have the makings of a very good side," Gambhir said.

"The potential of this group of players is immense and it is now up to us to turn that potential into consistent performances. It is also going to be great to work in unison with Ricky, an absolute champion himself," the discarded India opener added. Congratulating Gambhir on his appointment, Ponting hoped that the left-hander will have a successful stint with the Delhi team. "Gauti has been a leader for a very long time. He has always proven himself to be one of the top leaders during his stint with other sides in the IPL. He has a big personality, but it is the drive behind the outward confidence which I think will inspire the rest of the team," Ponting said. "He has the respect of the dressing room and the franchise is proud to have him as our captain. I would like to congratulate him on the appointment and wish him, all the very best," the former Australia captain added.