Gavaskar slams Chahal & Team India's lack of professionalism

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on Team India and especially Yuzvendra Chahal who defaulted with a no-ball that cost Virat Kohli and his team a series-clinching victory on Saturday.

"For me, it was that no-ball where David Miller was clean bowled and the way he recovered from it. That, for me, was the turning point," Gavaskar said during a post-match show.

"Till then, India seemed to be in control, they had also seen the back of AB de Villiers, who was batting well. When Miller was struggling to read Yuzvendra Chahal, India were certainly in the driver’s seat," added Gavaskar.

"I will be perfectly honest. In modern-day cricket, with all the technology available, nobody should be bowling no balls. One can understand bowling a wide, down the leg side because that (wide rule) is a very strict interpretation. There should ideally bowl no wides on the offside also," slammed Sunny further. "Fast bowlers can sometimes overstep. However, because it's 50-over cricket, because there is a free hit after the no ball, I don't think fast-bowlers should also be bowling no-balls. They, after all, use a lot of tapes to measure from here to there and then how does a no ball come through," continued Gavaskar. The legendary batsman blamed India's lack of professionalism in failing to seal the series on Saturday, while defending a Duckworth/Lewis score of 202 in 28 overs after posting 289/7 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa cruised to the target in 25.3 overs (after initially struggling to get going), aided by India's sloppy fielding. "So clearly, I think there's little bit of lack of professionalism there. Maybe a little bit of relaxation after the 3-0 situation and the South Africans took full advantage of it. They batted brilliantly after that, Miller batted brilliantly, (Heinrich) Klaassen was outstanding, (Andile) Phehlukwayo came in and smashed it," signed off Gavaskar. With just two games to go in the 6-match series, India face a tough challenge at the St. George's Park venue in Port Elizabeth where history is against them. Having lost all five games they had played in Port Elizabeth, India will look to turn the tables this time around on Tuesday.