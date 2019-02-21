Gayle breaks Afridi's record of most sixes in international cricket

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has broken Shahid Afridi's record of hitting the most number of sixes in international cricket.

Gayle achieved this feat during his knock of 135 in the first ODI against England at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Wednesday.

Gayle, who smashed 12 sixes during on way to his 24th ODI ton, now has 477 sixes to his name. He achieved this feat in his 444th match while Afridi had smashed 476 sixes from 524 matches.

Gayle has now smashed 276 sixes in ODIs, 103 sixes in T20Is and 98 maximums in the longest format of the game.

Recalled by the Windies for the first two ODIs against England in preparation for this year's World Cup, Gayle, last played for the Windies during a home series against Bangladesh last July. Gayle has the most ODI hundreds (24) for West Indies, is their second-leading run-scorer in the 50-over format with 9,727 runs, trailing only Brian Lara (10,405) and his 215 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup is the highest limited-overs score by a West Indies batsman. Gayle's record-breaking feat and his century sadly came on a day when England batsmen Joe Root and Jason Roy also smashed centuries to help their team successfully chase a mammoth target of 361 with six balls to spare.